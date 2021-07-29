Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.80

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

About Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

