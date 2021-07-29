Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $15.54

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.02. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 941 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The firm has a market cap of $551.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

