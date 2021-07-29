Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Grows By 117.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

