Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Griffin Securities

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Griffin Securities raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.29.

MSFT stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.34. The company had a trading volume of 241,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,410,852. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

