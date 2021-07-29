iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 6,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,110,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

