ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $28.77. 5,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 90,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $702.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ScanSource by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ScanSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

