MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,848,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDMP stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.11. 751,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,430. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.12.
About MDM Permian
