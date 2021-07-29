MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,848,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDMP stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.11. 751,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,430. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.12.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.