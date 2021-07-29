Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.35. Titan International shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 9,471 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Titan International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.