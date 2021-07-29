Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.35. Titan International shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 9,471 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $517.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
