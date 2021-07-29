Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,259 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

