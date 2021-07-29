Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. 20,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

