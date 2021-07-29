Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPXWF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF remained flat at $$32.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83. Capital Power has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.