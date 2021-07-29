Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 179,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

