Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.58. 6,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,032. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

