Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $131.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.