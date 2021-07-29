George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

George Weston stock traded up C$2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$129.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,172. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$19.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.20. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.70.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 8.3100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

