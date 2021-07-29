TD Securities Raises Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

