TD Securities Raises Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
