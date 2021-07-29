Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Ribbon Communications updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.540 EPS.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

