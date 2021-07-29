Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.400-$9.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.03 billion-$33.03 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FJTSY. cut shares of Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fujitsu from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fujitsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

FJTSY traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 12,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,160. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.63.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

