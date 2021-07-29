VIDY Tops 1-Day Volume of $549,125.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $549,125.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00769452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.