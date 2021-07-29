FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $34,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. 180,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

