Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

PM stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

