Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,272,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,874,000 after acquiring an additional 747,373 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.5% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 282,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

