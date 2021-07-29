The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 322.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,898,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,622,868 shares of company stock valued at $227,661,372. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.28. 12,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,320. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $114.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.27.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

