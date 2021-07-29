iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,684 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,178. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.87.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

