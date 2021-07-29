Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

