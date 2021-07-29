Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

