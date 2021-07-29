Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$163.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.69 target price (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$110.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.