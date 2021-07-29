Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$193.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.49. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $142.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.33.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

