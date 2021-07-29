Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$193.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.49. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $142.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.33.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

