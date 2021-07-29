Raymond James Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$25.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 124,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,270. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -305.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Cameco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after purchasing an additional 932,088 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 477,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

