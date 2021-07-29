Columbia Asset Management Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 34.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Universal Display by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Universal Display by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Universal Display by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $2,736,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of OLED traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.86. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,772. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

