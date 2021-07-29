Columbia Asset Management Has $434,000 Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,669. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.17.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,701,054. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

