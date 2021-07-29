Columbia Asset Management Has $619,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 8,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

