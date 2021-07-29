Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 1,650 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 114,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.