Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 498,361 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.01% of Semtech worth $90,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 400.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

SMTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,073. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

