Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $21.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,608.88. 69,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,450.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

