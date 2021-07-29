9,829 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

FHI traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $33.06. 2,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

