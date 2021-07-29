Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Increased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,677 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

