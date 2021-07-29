Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

