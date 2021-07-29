Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Costamare were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costamare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 4,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

