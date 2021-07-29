Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SUOPY remained flat at $$49.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sumco has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $716.64 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

