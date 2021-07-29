Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, an increase of 842.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TAUG remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 487,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,209. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.96. Tauriga Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

