Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, an increase of 842.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TAUG remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 487,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,209. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.96. Tauriga Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.
Tauriga Sciences Company Profile
Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.