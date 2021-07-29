Lokken Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period.

GDV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,498. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

