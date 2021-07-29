Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.16.

Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$5.82. The company had a trading volume of 455,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.24. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.4890875 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

