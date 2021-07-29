Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.140-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.14-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.80. 18,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.