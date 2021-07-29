Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock to C$53.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trisura Group traded as high as C$46.85 and last traded at C$46.33, with a volume of 22787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.79.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.6156305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

