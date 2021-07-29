Trican Well Service’s (TCW) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCW. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

TSE TCW traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

