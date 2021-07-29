Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $50.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

NYSE FN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.18. 1,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,674. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

