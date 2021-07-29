NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.