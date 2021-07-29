Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 30,936 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,936 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 8,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

