Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ares Capital by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 73,128 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 164,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.